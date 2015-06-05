UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
June 5 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported an 8.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its solar panels.
The company, which last month raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern" due to indebtedness, said total revenue rose to $468.7 million in the quarter from $432.2 million a year earlier.
The company, which has not reported a profit in the last 14 quarters, said total module shipments rose to 754.2 megawatts (MW) from 630.8 MW.
Net loss attributable to Yingli widened to $58.6 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $55 million a year earlier as cost of revenue rose more than 10 percent. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
May 2 ConocoPhillips reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on its sale of oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc.