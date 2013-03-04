March 4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co, one of China's largest solar equipment makers, reported its sixth straight quarterly loss as it wrote down the value of its inventory amid a four-year long slump in panel prices.

The solar panel industry has been battered by excess capacity and subsidy cuts at top market Europe, with prices falling 30 percent in the past year.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $466 million as panel shipments rose within the low-price Chinese market, helping limit the damage.

Yingli's net loss fell to $200.5 million, or $1.28 per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter from $599.4 million, or $3.87 per ADS a year earlier.