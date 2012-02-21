Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Feb 21 Yingli Green Energy sees a greater-than-expected fall in shipments in the fourth quarter amid a challenging solar market.
The Chinese solar module maker said it expects photovoltaic module shipments to fall by 30 percent from the third quarter. The company had earlier forecast a decrease of low to mid-20s percent.
However, Yingli backed its full-year shipment outlook of 1,580 megawatt to 1,630 megawatt.
The company estimates its fourth-quarter gross margins, including a non-cash inventory provision, to be about 3 percent, lower than its prior outlook of 10 percent.
Excluding the non-cash inventory provision, the company expects gross margins to be 12 percent.
Yingli Shares closed at $4.81 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.