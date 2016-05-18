BRIEF-Dantax Q3 oper profit DKK 1.4 million
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 18 Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rmcG2F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Activision Blizzard Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a proposed 3-part senior notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qKEOTi) Further company coverage: