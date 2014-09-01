Sept 1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 338.6 million yuan (55.15 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares have resumed trading on Sept. 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nOkDZx; bit.ly/1qhVZVB

