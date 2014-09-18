UPDATE 1-Peugeot revenue rises as product offensive bears fruit
PARIS, April 26 French carmaker PSA Group said its first-quarter revenue rose 4.9 percent, as the first results of a new product offensive helped to overcome negative currency effects.
Sept 18 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd
* Says receives notice from Germany's Daimler Trucks and Buses that company passed the on-site assessment for cooperation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Xn7qzF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
PARIS, April 26 French carmaker PSA Group said its first-quarter revenue rose 4.9 percent, as the first results of a new product offensive helped to overcome negative currency effects.
* Says it plans to set up a healthcare industry fund with partners