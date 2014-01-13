Jan 13 Yintai Resources Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 2,619-2,867 percent y/y at 440-480 million yuan ($72.7-$79.3 million)

* Says profit soars on profitable Inner Mongolia unit, gains from disposing Beijing unit

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wyz85v

