BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
June 3 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in a property firm in Ningbo city for about 950 million yuan ($152.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hut79v
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million