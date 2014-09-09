BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 China's Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit in agreement to invest 100 million yuan (16.30 million US dollar) in a resort project in South Korea's Jeju Island
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qzfxFo
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago