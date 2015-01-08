BRIEF-Panora REIT reports Q1 revenue of 13.5 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($16.09 million) in Shanghai buyout fund
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6,842 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 177,619 LIRA YEAR AGO