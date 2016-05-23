BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 14 El Ebour Company For Real Estate Investment:
May 23 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 second tranche non-public corporate bonds (type one) worth 350 million yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate of 8.2 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EqYADQ
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co: