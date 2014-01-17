LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Greek glassmaker Yioula met credit
investors in London on Thursday to get feedback on a potential
new senior secured bond deal, according to three sources with
knowledge of the matter.
Citigroup arranged the pre-marketing exercise, which was
attended by more than 70 investors, according to one of the
sources. Yioula's website confirms that it has mandated
Citigroup to arrange bond investor meetings and that a debt
capital markets transaction may follow.
Yioula is looking to raise new debt primarily to refinance
its existing EUR140m senior notes that mature in 2015, according
to the investor presentation. These bonds were issued in 2005
out of holding company Yioula Glassworks and carry a 9% coupon.
Yioula is looking to issue new senior secured paper out of a
newly created entity called Glasstank BV, however. Glasstank BV
will create a new restricted group that ringfences off Yioula's
Bulgarian and Romanian assets from its weaker Ukrainian
business.
This new paper would carry a six-year maturity and
three-year non-call period.
Yioula is primarily family owned, with more than 70% of its
share capital held by the Voulgarakis family. Although Greek in
origin, the company has expanded into Eastern Europe, with
facilities in Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.
According to one investor, this expansion was mistimed and
explains why Yioula now languishes at the very bottom of the
ratings spectrum, with Moody's rating the company Caa3 and
Standard and Poor's even lower, at CC.
"Part of the original play for investors was that demand was
increasing massively in Eastern Europe and that major breweries
were moving into the area," said the investor.
"Of course, what looks attractive to you looks attractive to
your larger international competitors. The Ukraine business
particularly has been a disaster for them."
Under the proposed structure for the new bond, however,
Yioula's Ukraine business would not be included in the
restricted group, but instead held by a parent entity called
YALOS Holdings.
Yioula's Bulgarian and Romanian businesses accounted for
nearly 80% of the group's EUR53m Ebitda in 2012, according to
the presentation.
The new transaction would leave Yioula with a net debt to
Ebitda ratio of 5.8x.
FAILED HAIRCUT
Yioula's potential new bond issue comes off the back of a
failed attempt to persuade bondholders to accept a haircut on
the senior notes, according to two investors.
"Yioula's bonds were trading around 60, so the company
talked about doing an exchange transaction whereby investors
would take some haircut but realise a capital gain versus where
the bonds were marked," said one of the investors.
Under this scenario, even a 25% haircut to 75, for example,
would allow investors to realise a significant capital gain if
the bonds were bid at 60.
"The problem is that when the rumour of this exchange leaked
out, the bonds were steadily bid up to a point where a haircut
did not look attractive," said the investor.
In April 2013, the cash bid on Yioula's bonds reached a low
of 57.50, according to data provided by one of the investors.
The price languished in the 60s until October, when it hit 70.
Since November, however, Yioula's bonds have been on a tear,
trading rapidly closer to par as the potential for a refinancing
has increased. One of the investors added that one broker is
showing Yioula paper at a bid/offer of 95.75-97.75 today.
Yioula's existing bondholders have seen a rapid turnaround
in fortune, therefore, from potential haircuts to being able to
sell the bonds close to par.
Both investors were cautious about investing in new Yioula
paper, however, and said that a new deal would be difficult.
While last year saw a brace of Greek high-yield corporates
accessing the market, one of the investors pointed out that
fellow Greek glassmaker Frigoglass posted bad results at the end
of last year and saw its bond prices drop accordingly.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright)