(Adds CFO comment, details)
Dec 18 Yirendai Ltd, the consumer
finance arm of Chinese peer-to-peer (P2P) lender CreditEase,
made a tepid U.S. market debut on Friday, with its shares
trading as much as 16.5 percent below the offer price.
The company's initial public offering raised $75 million
after its American Depository Shares were priced at $10 each,
the midpoint of the expected range of $9-$11.
Yirendai, founded in 2012, is growing rapidly by filling a
demand for credit from individuals who find it difficult to
obtain loans from traditional Chinese lenders.
Yirendai Chief Financial Officer Dennis Cong told Reuters
that their market debut was "a little surprising, given how
strong the demand he saw from the investors".
"The market volatility or the end of the year has some play
in it", he said.
The shares were trading at the IPO price after about 20
minutes, valuing the company at about $585 million. The stock
traded between $9.65 and $10.39.
Beijing-based Yirendai is the first Chinese online P2P
platform to be listed overseas, joining numerous Chinese
financial institutions that listed on the U.S. exchanges this
year.
Chinese financial institutions have raised about $59.6
billion so far in IPOs and follow-ons, the second largest
raising after 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Yirendai offers prime borrowers in China access to unsecured
credit by connecting them to investors through its online
marketplace, similar to the peer-to-peer model of U.S. lender
LendingClub Corp, which went public late last year.
The company, which has about 6.7 million registered users,
says it facilitated $984 million of loans in the nine months
ended Sept. 30, up from $41 million in all of 2013.
CreditEase's shareholders include Morgan Stanley's Asia
private equity arm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and IDG
Capital Partners.
Yirendai founder and Executive Chairman Ning Tang, who owns
about 38 percent stake in the company after the offering, has
committed to buy $30 million shares at the IPO price. Along with
the IPO, the company sold $10 million shares to Internet company
Baidu Inc through a concurrent private placement.
Earlier this week, police in China said they had frozen and
seized assets from Ezubao, the country's largest P2P platform by
loans, as part of an investigation.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Needham & Co and China
Renaissance are among the underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)