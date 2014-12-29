BRIEF-Frasers Hospitality Trust says Q2 gross revenue rose 43.1 pct to S$38.7 mln
* Quarterly distribution per stapled security was lower at 1.2063 cents
Dec 29 Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up capital management unit with registered capital at 100 million yuan ($16.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zqQd4w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2227 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Quarterly distribution per stapled security was lower at 1.2063 cents
April 27 Microsoft Corp's lineup of Surface tablets, laptops and desktop computers has always been a paradox.