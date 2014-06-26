BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 26 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Changbai Mountain Huangfeng Ginseng co. for 470 million yuan ($75.70 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1mhF8f4 ; bit.ly/1qyqR2G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting