* Construction sales stronger than expected
* Segments-based op. profit up 4 pct, shy of consensus
* Shares up 5.5 pct
HELSINKI, April 27 Builder YIT
reported strong first-quarter construction sales in its Finnish
home market and abroad on Friday, helping the share price rise
over 5 percent despite reporting tepid growth in its overall
operating profit.
Net sales in construction in Finland grew 14 percent
year-on-year to 329.5 million euros ($435.91 million) from 290
million euros.
That beat the market's average forecast of 289 million.
Analysts also cited strong sales in Russia, helped by strong
economic growth.
"Real-estate sales in Russia were on a good level and the
lowered Euribor (loans rate) supports growth in the Finnish
housing market, and so in these terms the outlook for the year
has improved from late last year," FIM analyst Jaakko Tyrvainen
said.
YIT's January-March adjusted segments-based operating profit
rose 4 percent to 52.3 million euros, slightly missing the
market's average forecast for 53.5 million in a Reuters poll.
The miss was mostly due to its building services business in
northern Europe, an activity analysts say matters less these
days as the company shifts its attention to newer and more
lucrative construction projects in Finland and Russia.
YIT's segments-based profit include work in progress. It
reiterated its full-year forecast for segment-based operating
profit to improve and for revenue to be flat.
Net profit rose to 28 cents per share from 26 cents a year
earlier.
The shares were up 5.5 percent at 16.12 euros by 1111 GMT.
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
(Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)