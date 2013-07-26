(Refiles to remove extraneous letters from headline)
* Q2 EBIT falls 12 percent y/y, 32 percent in Finland
* Sales weak in Finland but Russia solid
* Sees sales and profit flat in 2013, analysts sceptical
* Shares fall more than 6 percent
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, July 26 Finnish construction company
YIT posted a bigger-than-expected fall in
second-quarter profit due to slower residential demand in
Finland, and analysts were sceptical it could achieve its 2013
targets.
Shares in YIT, Finland's top builder and the biggest foreign
residential constructor in Russia, fell more than 6 percent on
Friday after it said quarterly operating profit from continuing
operations fell 12 percent to 38 million euros.
The result missed the average forecast of 42 million euros
in a Reuters poll.
"The residential sales for consumers in Finland were slower
due to clients' weaker access to financing, and also, their
decision-making times were longer," chief executive Kari
Kauniskangas told a news conference.
The number of flats YIT sold directly to individuals in
Finland fell 49 percent from the previous quarter to 334, while
the number of its completed but still unsold Finnish flats rose
20 percent. It said sales of office properties were also weak.
Finland's economy, previously considered one of the
strongest in the euro zone, has suffered a prolonged slump.
Finnish GDP fell 4.2 percent in April, the biggest drop since
December 2009.
The quarterly result was helped by growth in Russia, and the
company repeated its full-year forecast for sales and operating
profit to be unnchanged from 2012.
YIT expects long-term growth in Russia, with construction
and housing prices seen increasing this year despite recent
revisions in the country's economic outlook.
But analysts said that goal may be difficult to achieve
without a recovery in the Finnish market. In the first half of
the year, YIT made 69 percent of its sales in Finland, 24
percent in Russia and the rest in Baltic and in Central and
Eastern European countries.
"I think it is quite likely they will need to lower their
guidance at some point," FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen said.
Even before Friday's announcement, analysts had forecast
YIT's full-year core profit, including works in progress, would
fall 7 percent to 187 million euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
YIT was split into two companies last month, with its former
services business spun off to form a new group named Caverion
. Caverion on Friday reported a 61 percent slide in
its operating profit to 7.8 million euros, citing lower demand
and tight competition.
YIT shares fell 6.2 percent to 10.35 euros by 1140 GMT,
while the broader Helsinki bourse was flat.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and
Anthony Barker)