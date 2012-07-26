HELSINKI, July 26 Finland's top builder YIT
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly
profit, citing weak margins of projects in Northern Europe,
Poland and Czech Republic as well as restructuring costs.
YIT's April-June adjusted segments-based operating profit
fell 14 percent to 60.5 million euros ($73.4 million), below an
average forecast of 64.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
YIT's segments-based profit includes work in progress.
The company repeated it expects full-year segments-based
operating profit to improve and revenue to be flat versus 2011.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)