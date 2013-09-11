HELSINKI, Sept 11 Finnish construction group YIT
on Wednesday cut its full-year profit and sales
forecasts due to weak apartment sales in its home market.
The company said it now expects 2013 sales and adjusted
operating profit will be lower than last year. It had previously
predicted full-year sales and profit would be flat.
YIT said it had cut its estimate for residential sales in
Finland for the rest of the year.
It added flat sales had remained fairly brisk in Russia.
Shares in the company fell 5.4 percent after the
announcement.
