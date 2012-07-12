UPDATE 3-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension supports
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
HONG KONG, July 12 Chinese miner Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd. fell 2.6 percent in early trading on Thursday, after raising nearly $900 million in the second-largest equity capital markets deal in Hong Kong so far in 2012.
The company, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai, traded at HK$41.9 shortly after opening, after selling 162.8 million new shares at HK$43 each last week. Yitai Coal's deal was the second biggest share sale in Hong Kong this year after Chinese stock brokerage Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion stock offer in April.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp (CICC) were sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie and UBS.
June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.