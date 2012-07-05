* Yitai Coal will be No.2 HK offer this year behind Haitong
Securities
* Yitai's HK offer priced at 6.7 times 2012 price to
earnings
* Yitai will trade start trading on July 12
(Adds details, background)
HONG KONG, July 6 Chinese coal miner Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong
share offer at the bottom of an indicative range, putting it on
course to raise about HK$7 billion ($903 million), IFR reported.
Yitai Coal, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai,
priced the offer at HK$43.00 each, compared with the marketing
range of HK$43-53 per share, IFR said, citing two sources
familiar with the matter.
That would rank it as the second-largest equity capital
markets deal in Hong Kong this year after Chinese stock
brokerage Haitong Securities' $1.85 billion stock offer in
April.
Yitai Coal's pricing comes after several high-profile Asian
fund raisings were put on hold due to choppy markets. Among the
offers that were pulled or delayed were the $1 billion Hong Kong
IPO by London jeweler Graff Diamonds and a $3 billion Singapore
listing from motor-racing business Formula One.
The volatility has caused equity capital market deals in
Asia ex-Japan to drop 30.4 percent to $77.9 billion in the first
half of the year, with IPO volumes alone tumbling 62 percent.
Yitai Coal is selling 162.8 million new shares and the offer
price represents price-to-earnings multiple of 6.7 for 2012, the
report added.
Yitai Coal is set to start trading on July 12 and will
become the first B-share company to trade in Hong Kong.
B-shares, a class of stock traded in mainland China denominated
in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars, were first
introduced in 1992 as a way to lure foreign investors to the
domestic Chinese equities market.
As more Chinese companies tapped foreign investors through
listings in Hong Kong and New York through the years, B-shares
lost their lustre. Liquidity in the market dwindled, with no new
B-share issuance since 2000, according to IFR, which is owned by
Thomson Reuters.
Yitai Coal secured about $390 million from cornerstone
investors, helping it to cover more than 40 percent of the
offer. Investors included Datang International with a $100
million commitment and $30 million each from Baosteel Resources
International and King Link Holding.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp
(CICC) acted as sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP Paribas
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie
and UBS.
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Denny Thomas and John Mair)