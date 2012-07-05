HONG KONG, July 6 Chinese coal miner Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd has priced its Hong Kong
share sale at HK$43.00 per share, at the bottom of an indicative
range, IFR reported.
Yitai Coal, which already has B-shares traded in Shanghai,
is set to raise HK$7 billion ($903 million) by selling 162.8
million new shares, IFR said, citing two sources familiar with
the matter.
That would rank it as the second-largest equity capital
markets deal in Hong Kong after Chinese stock brokerage Haitong
Securities' $1.85 billion stock offer in April.
The Yitai offer was marketed in HK$43-53 per share range.
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Denny Thomas, Gary Hill)