HONG KONG, June 27 Chinese coal miner Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd is seeking to raise up to
$1.1 billion in a trimmed-down Hong Kong listing, according to
the term sheet, in what is set to be the second-biggest share
Hong Kong listing this year.
Shanghai B-share listed Yitai Coal, which is launching the
offer on Wednesday, is selling 162.7 million shares in HK$43-53
each range, the term sheet said. The base offer represents about
10 percent of the company's enlarged capital, it said.
If successful, Yitai Coal would be the first B-share company
to trade in Hong Kong. (B-shares are a class of stock traded in
mainland China denominated in either U.S. dollars or Hong Kong
dollars.)
The company, with a market value of $8.6 billion, was
initially planning to raise as much as $1.5 billion but deferred
the launch earlier this month. Several high-profile deals have
been pulled or delayed because of choppy equity markets.
Including an overallotment option, Yitai Coal could raise up
to $1.28 billion. The company has secured about $390 million in
cornerstone investors, including $100 million from Datang
International, $30 million from Baosteel Resources
International, $30 million from King Link Holding among others.
The offer is expected to be priced on July 5 with trading
set to start on July 12.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp
(CICC) will act as sponsors and joint bookrunners with BNP
Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Macquarie and UBS.
Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Co Ltd's $1.7
billion offer in April is the biggest Hong Kong listing this
year.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing
by Eric Meijer)