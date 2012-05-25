HONG KONG May 25 Chinese coal producer Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal will start pre-marketing next
week its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong stock offering after
receiving approval from the local bourse, IFR reported on
Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plans.
Yitai Coal, which is already listed in Shanghai, would be
the first so-called B-share company to trade in Hong Kong, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. B-shares are a class of
stock traded in mainland China denominated in either U.S.
dollars or Hong Kong dollars.
The company, which received approval from the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for the deal in
mid-April, plans to sell up to 258 million shares in Hong Kong.
BOC International and China International Capital Corp.
(CICC) will act as sponsors and joint bookruners with BNP
Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Macquarie and UBS.