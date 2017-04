March 27 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net loss at 1.45 billion yuan ($233.52 million)versus net loss of 361.37 million yuan previous year

* Says sees tough operating environment for polyester sector amid slow global economic recovery

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cef97v

