Sept 12 Sinopec Corp
, Asia's largest refiner, has taken a
major step to restructure its loss-making unit Yizheng Chemical
Fibre Co Ltd in an asset swap worth over a
billion dollars.
Yizheng, which has been suffering from weak
global polyester demand, said the restructuring would involve
selling its assets valued at 6.5 billion yuan (1.06 billion US
dollar) to its parent.
In return, Sinopec will inject an oilfield services unit
into Yizheng, the unit said in a statement to the Shanghai stock
exchange. The move will help create a flagship vehicle for
Sinopec's oilfield services business and will allow Yizheng to
exit the chemical fibre sector.
Yizheng, which was in the red in 2012 and 2013, saw its
first-half net loss triple to 1.75 billion yuan from a year
earlier due to weak demand for chemicals and chemical fibres, it
said in August.
It faces the prospect of being delisted from the Shanghai
exchange if it remains in the red for three years in a row.
Trading in its Hong Kong and Shanghai shares, which had been
suspended since May 28, will resume on Monday.
For a copy of the statement in Chinese, please click: bit.ly/1rZotGo
(1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE and Charlie Zhu in
HONG KONG; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)