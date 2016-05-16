(Corrects headline and bullets to "euro-dollar denominated
convertible bonds" from "euro-yen denominated convertible
bonds"; corrects to say conversion price for "2020" from "2018"
in second bullet)
May 16 Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc :
* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2018 due
euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $10.50 per share,
from $10.53 per share, effective April 1
* Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2020 due
euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.48 per share,
from $13.49 per share, effective April 1
