MILAN Feb 7 Online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) said on Tuesday revenue rose 17.7 percent last year at constant exchange rates, lifted by sales of the luxury brand flagship stores it operates and strength in the Asia Pacific region.

Revenue was up to 1.871 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2016, just below an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters of 1.88 billion euros.

The 17.7 percent growth compared to a pro-forma result in the same period last year, just after the merger between Italy's Yoox and upmarket rival Net-A-Porter was finalised. At current exchange rates revenue was up 12.4 percent. Sales at the online stores it runs for third parties, including fashion brands Armani, Moncler and shoe-maker Jimmy Choo, were up 24 percent last year.

YNAP counted 28.8 million average monthly unique visitors in 2016, up from 26.7 million the previous year.

Although the average order value fell, total orders were up to 8.4 million, form 7.1 million in 2015.

($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)