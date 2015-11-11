(Updates with result of stake placement)
By Valentina Za
MILAN Nov 11 Yoox Net-A-Porter
reported a 32 percent rise in pro-forma sales for
January-September on Wednesday, offering a first glimpse into
the group born from the merger of Italian online fashion
retailer Yoox with upmarket rival Net-A-Porter.
Yoox agreed back in March to buy Net-a-Porter in an
all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group Richemont
the biggest shareholder in an online luxury market leader. The
merger became effective on Oct. 5.
Yoox-NAP said it now expected the merger to generate annual
savings of 85 million euros on core profit and capital spending
from 2018, up from a previous estimate of 60 million euros.
It also flagged one-off costs of 95 million euros in
2015-2018 due to capital and operating investments aimed mainly
at developing a platform to support the group's online shops.
Yoox-NAP operates six of its own shopping websites as well
as online stores for luxury brands such as Armani and Dolce &
Gabbana.
Reporting the last set of Yoox's standalone earnings,
Yoox-NAP provided pro-forma figures for the combined entity
showing sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the first
nine months, up 22 percent from a year earlier at constant
currencies.
Yoox's sales rose 20 percent year-on-year to 439 million
euros over the same period, implying NAP accounted for around 60
percent of group sales.
In a separate statement, Yoox-NAP said CEO Federico
Marchetti had placed a 1.5 percent stake in the group with
institutional investors in order to fund the exercise of stock
options so that his holding would all in all rise slightly to
6.1 percent.
The placement was carried out at a price of 30.85 euros a
share, against Wednesday's closing price of 31.11 euros. Shares
in Yoox ended down 2.8 percent before the results were released.
Nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation rose 75 percent in January-September to 76 million
euros. Net profit stood at 26 million euros.
Active clients at the combined group rose 15 percent to 2.3
millions. Yoox-NAP processed 5 million orders in the first nine
months with an average value of 354 euros each, up from 4
million orders worth on average 327 euros each the year before.
As a comparison, Yoox alone had 3 million orders from
clients in the first nine months of 201 euros each.
Marchetti told an analyst call that he expected a cash call
of up to 200 million euros that shareholders approved in July
would be carried out some time next year when market conditions
were suitable.
"Our discussion with potential investors are continuing and
are encouraging ... (but) we're in no rush," he said.
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)