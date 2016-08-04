(Recasts, adds guidance, store openings, numbers)
MILAN Aug 4 Luxury online retailer
Yoox-Net-a-Porter confirmed on Thursday its full-year
revenue guidance, seen in the high-teens at constant exchange
rates, with sales in the second half of the year due to
accelerate compared with the first.
* The Anglo-Italian group confirmed an improvement in profit
margins for the whole year
* The average order value in the second quarter fell by 7.6
percent, weighed down by foreign exchange rates, particularly
the weaker pound and rouble
* Sales in the UK, which represents almost 16 percent of the
group's revenue, were slow after the Brexit referendum, but then
got back on track
* It launched the Armani Exchange online flagship store in
North America in mid-July and French designer Chloe in Europe
and the United States in late June
* Plans to start construction of a new in-season warehouse
in Italy, a market that represents over 6 percent of its sales
* Inventories as percentage of sales keep falling, now at 30
percent from 35 percent a year ago
* Posted a 15.8 percent rise in first-half revenue, driven
by its multi-brand off-season sales
* Sales for the multi-brand off-season business, which
includes websites Yoox and The Outnet, were up 22 percent in the
first semester
* Sales rose to 897 million euros ($998.5 million) in the
first half
* At constant exchange rates, sales rose 13.3 percent
compared with the pro-forma sales from the same period last
year.
* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose in the first half to 76.5 million
euros
* Adjusted net income rose to 37 million euros in the first
half
* Net income was down at 18.8 million euros taking into
account amortisations deriving from the merger completed last
October of Italy's Yoox and rival Net-A-Porter.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)