MILAN, July 6 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox Net-A-Porter expects to raise its adjusted core
profit margin to between 11-13 percent by 2020 from 8 percent
last year as it seeks to harness the potential offered by
selling via mobile devices.
In a new 2015-2020 business plan unveiled on Wednesday, the
company said it sees net annual revenues rising between 17-20
percent at constant exchange rates and expects to be cash
positive from 2018.
The group, born from the merger of Italy's Yoox with
upmarket rival Net-A-Porter, said it remains committed to its
presence in the United Kingdom and its London headquarters
despite Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
YNAP said it sees neutral impact on profitability of a
depreciation of the British pound against the Euro.
