BRIEF-KB Securities buys 7.1 pct stake in KB No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition
* Says KB Securities has acquired 7.1 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 7.1 percent from 0
Aug 10 Envestnet Inc, a wealth management technology provider, will buy financial software maker Yodlee Inc for about $560 million.
Envestnet said it will pay $18.88 per Yodlee share in cash and stock, a 50 percent premium to Yodlee stock's closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Q1 net profit 690.2 million baht versus 420.1 million baht