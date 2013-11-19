Nov 19 Yoho Resources Inc : * Says proved plus probable reserves as evaluated by a consultant up 92 percent

to 52.7 mmboe as at September 30, 2013 * Says proved reserves (company interest) as at September 30, 2013 increased 9%

to 11.8 mmboe from 10.8 mmboe * Says reserve replacement was 220% on proved reserves and 3,064% on proved

* Says reserve replacement was 220% on proved reserves and 3,064% on proved plus probable reserves