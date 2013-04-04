SINGAPORE, April 4 Singapore-listed Yoma
Strategic Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has joined
a consortium led by the Digicel Group to bid for one of two
mobile phone licenses that Myanmar is expected to award later
this year.
The other members of the consortium include Quantum
Strategic Partners Ltd, which is part of the investment group
led by George Soros. Yoma is an investment firm with interests
in Myanmar.
"The consortium submitted its pre-qualification bid in Nay
Pyi Taw today as specified by the government of Myanmar as the
first part of the mobile phone licence process," Yoma said in a
stock market filing.
The Digicel Group operates mobile phone networks across 31
markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia-Pacific.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's
largest telecom operator, has also expressed interested in
securing one of the Myanmar mobile phone licences.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)