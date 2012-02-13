SINGAPORE Feb 13 Singapore-listed property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd said it agreed to acquire a 70 percent economic interest in Star City, a residential and commercial development on the outskirts of Myanmar's Yangon, for S$91 million ($72.2 million).

Yoma will finance the acquisition through a rights issue of up to 422.12 million shares at S$0.24 each, on the basis of four rights shares for every five existing ordinary shares in the company, it said in a statement.

"The acquisition of Star City represents a significant boost to our real estate business and should give us a strong pipeline for next 6-8 years while we develop other businesses under the group in Myanmar," said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rickards.

Yoma also said it swung to a net profit of S$1.4 million for the three months to December versus a net loss of S$0.5 million a year ago, mainly due to a significant increase in the sales of housing and land development rights in Myanmar.

The company said about 75 percent of its net assets and 100 percent of its revenue were from Myanmar. On Monday, Yoma's shares were up 7.6 percent at S$0.42 and have doubled so far this year.

Yoma is betting on a middle class developing in Myanmar as the country emerges from half a century of isolation under military rule, and investors are taking note, Yoma CEO Andrew Rickards told Reuters last month. ($1 = 1.2599 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)