By Rujun Shen
| SINGAPORE, March 11
SINGAPORE, March 11 Singapore-listed Yoma
Strategic Holdings Ltd plans to set up what it says
could become the biggest coffee plantation in Myanmar, hoping
the frontier economy has the potential to develop a strong
coffee industry.
The Myanmar-focused property conglomerate, led by Chairman
Serge Pun, said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to set up a
joint venture to establish a coffee business with ED&F Man, a
global agricultural trader.
Yoma will hold an 85 percent stake in the venture, which is
expected to require up to $20 million of investment over four
years. Its target will be to plant 3,700 acres of coffee.
"We think this will probably become the biggest coffee
plantation in the country, and could start a new trend of coffee
from Myanmar," Andrew Rickards, Yoma's chief executive officer
said at a briefing in Singapore with analysts and reporters.
"The main thrust of this is likely to be exports."
Myanmar is geographically well situated to become a coffee
producer, though its coffee industry is in its early days and
fragmented, with a number of small plantations.
In 2012, it produced about 8,000 tonnes of coffee beans on
12,000 hectares (29,652 acres) of land, according to estimates
of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.
In 2011, the country exported under 100 tonnes of coffee.
By comparison, Vietnam, the world's top producer of the
strong-flavoured robusta beans, churned out nearly 1.3 million
tonnes of coffee in 2012, exporting most of that.
Rickards declined to give details on the plantation's
production target, but said a yield of one tonne per acre per
year would be a reference for early years of the plantation.
The plan is part of Yoma's efforts to become a more
diversified company. It also announced it had signed an
agreement with the Myanmar government to set up a dairy plant to
supply milk to schoolchildren, as well as a cold storage and
logistics business with Japan's Kokubu & Co Ltd.
Yoma garnered over 90 percent of its income from property
business in Myanmar in 2013, and would like to see the
contribution from non-property businesses to rise to at least 50
percent, company chairman Pun said.
In addition to property, it also owns a car service
business, Myanmar's first department store and a hot air balloon
tour operator.
Yoma shares rose more than 1 percent to a five-week high of
S$0.72.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth
Maxwell)