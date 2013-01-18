TOKYO Jan 18 Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp said on Friday that it will launch a takeover bid for Japanese meat processor Yonekyu Corp in a deal worth up to 17.6 billion yen ($197 million).

Mitsubishi Corp will offer 950 yen for each Yonekyu share to take control of the firm.

