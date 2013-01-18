BRIEF-Marine Harvest gets 4 development licenses, will appeal rejection of 10
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
TOKYO Jan 18 Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp said on Friday that it will launch a takeover bid for Japanese meat processor Yonekyu Corp in a deal worth up to 17.6 billion yen ($197 million).
Mitsubishi Corp will offer 950 yen for each Yonekyu share to take control of the firm.
($1 = 89.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Pullin)
