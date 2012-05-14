UPDATE 1-Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state loan guarantees
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
HONG KONG May 14 China Yongda Automobiles Services has launched its Hong Kong initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as HK$3.37 billion ($434 million), IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported on Monday.
The Shanghai-based car dealership operator is making available 312.2 million shares, or about 20 percent of its enlarged share capital, at an indicative price range of HK$7.60-HK$10.80 each, the report said.
The price range represents a 2012 P/E ratio of 8.1-11.5, IFR reported, adding that the deal had attracted two cornerstone investors. Baring Private Equity is investing as much as $120 million in offering and Oman Investment Fund will buy $30 million.
The deal will price on May 23. HSBC and UBS AG are joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners with BoCom International, the report said. ($1 = 7.7640 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.