SINGAPORE Aug 7 Dairy Farm International
Holdings will subscribe to China's supermarket
operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd's private
placement worth up to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion).
Dairy Farm, the Asian retail arm of Jardine Matheson, will
invest about $210 million in Yonghui's private placement via its
wholly-owned unit The Dairy Farm Co Ltd, the companies said on
Friday.
JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce site by
sales, will acquire a 10 percent interest for about $700
million, Dairy Farm said in a statement.
Dairy Farm will hold a 19.99 percent stake, while JD.com
will own 10 percent following the placement.
"The co-operation with JD.com will accelerate Yonghui's
participation in the rapidly expanding e-commerce space in China
and offer significant opportunities for Yonghui," Dairy Farm
said.
Yonghui Superstores plans to use the proceeds raised from
the placement mainly for expanding its supermarket chain and
logistics, it said in a Chinese-language statement on the
Shanghai stock exchange.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong
Kong, editing by David Evans)