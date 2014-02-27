Feb 27 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 43.5 percent y/y at 720.6 million yuan ($117.65 million)

* Yonghui superstores says expects revenue, net profit to grow at least 20 percent annually from 2014-2016

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wez27v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)