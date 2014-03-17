March 17 Yonyou Software Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 44.3 percent y/y at 547.9 million yuan ($89.09 million)

* Says expects to keep expanding cloud computing business and to optimise its distribution and service networks

