BRIEF-AT&T says had 38.7 mln video subscribers at March 31, 2017
* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing
Dec 3 Yonyou Software Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan (292.69 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on December 4
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1yJj9Hd ; bit.ly/1HYEEJs
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1499 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a drop in quarterly revenue and unexpectedly lost postpaid subscribers as lower prices for its unlimited plans failed to attract customers in a saturated wireless market.