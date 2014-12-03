Dec 3 Yonyou Software Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan (292.69 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 4

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1yJj9Hd ; bit.ly/1HYEEJs

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1499 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)