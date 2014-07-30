MILAN, July 30 Italian fashion retailer Yoox continues to see as reasonable a forecast for a "low 20s" percentage growth in full-year revenues at constant exchange rates, the group's head of financial communications said during a conference call with analysts.

"With this level of top-line growth we confirm our previous indication of an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin a touch ahead of the 2013 level," Silvia Scagnelli said in answer to a question.

Yoox reported on Wednesday a 30 percent rise in second-quarter core profit.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)