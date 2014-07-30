MILAN, July 30 Italian fashion retailer Yoox
continues to see as reasonable a forecast for a "low 20s"
percentage growth in full-year revenues at constant exchange
rates, the group's head of financial communications said during
a conference call with analysts.
"With this level of top-line growth we confirm our previous
indication of an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) margin a touch ahead of the 2013
level," Silvia Scagnelli said in answer to a question.
Yoox reported on Wednesday a 30 percent rise in
second-quarter core profit.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)