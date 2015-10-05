MILAN Oct 5 Shares in newly-merged Yoox
Net-a-Porter rose strongly on Monday, their first day
of trading on the Milan bourse, as investors bet on faster than
expected profit growth at the online luxury goods group.
The float comes after the group was created earlier this
year through the purchase by Italy's Yoox of upmarket rival
Net-a-Porter, in an all-share deal that made Richemont
the main shareholder in a group with combined sales of 1.3
billion euros ($1.5 billion).
Analysts at JP Morgan had on Friday noted recently published
projections for the merged entity suggested it could surpass
even their own upbeat forecasts.
A merger document showed first-half proforma revenue of 792
million euros for Yoox Net-a-Porter and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 60
million euros.
By comparison, JP Morgan, who rated the stock "overweight",
had in August forecast group sales of 2.7 billion euros by 2018
and an adjusted EBITDA of more than 300 million euros.
The latest proforma figures could mean the company is poised
to surpass these projections, JPMorgan said on Friday, if the
second half of the year for Net-a-Porter is, as expected, more
important than the first due to the Christmas season.
Shares in Yoox Net-a-Porter closed up 6.7 percent at 29.95
euros, outperforming a 2.7 percent rise in Italy's blue-chip
stock index.
Federico Marchetti, Yoox founder and chief executive of the
merged group, said on Monday a forecast made in March of synergy
savings of 60 million euros through the merger, starting from
2018, was conservative.
Marchetti said that finding a replacement for Natalie
Massenet, the founder of Net-a-Porter who was initially named
chairwoman of Yoox Net-a-Porter but unexpectedly left the group
in September, was not "the number one priority."
($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by
David Holmes)