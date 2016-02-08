MILAN Feb 8 Pro-forma sales at recently merged
online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter posted a
larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in 2015 from a year earlier
as consumers across regions shopped more using mobile phones or
tablets.
At constant currencies, pro-forma sales were up 21 percent
to 1.7 billion euros, above an average Thomson Reuters analyst
consensus forecast of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
Italy's Yoox agreed back in March to buy upmarket rival
Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group
Richemont the biggest shareholder in a leader of the
fast-growing online luxury market.
The merger became effective on Oct. 5.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)