MILAN Feb 8 Pro-forma sales at recently merged online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter posted a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in 2015 from a year earlier as consumers across regions shopped more using mobile phones or tablets.

At constant currencies, pro-forma sales were up 21 percent to 1.7 billion euros, above an average Thomson Reuters analyst consensus forecast of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Italy's Yoox agreed back in March to buy upmarket rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group Richemont the biggest shareholder in a leader of the fast-growing online luxury market.

The merger became effective on Oct. 5.