MILAN Aug 3 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox said on Friday first-first net profit fell 25.6
percent to 2.2 million euros ($2.7 million) due to investments
in a distribution platform.
The company also said it had finalised a deal with French
luxury and retail group PPR to create a joint venture
to sell some of PPR's leather bags to a growing online community
as sales in shops in crisis-hit southern Europe lose their
sparkle.
Revenues and core profits rose 31.7 percent and 24.1
percent, respectively to 172.9 million euros and 9.8 million
euros in the period compared to a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8224 euros)
