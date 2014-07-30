MILAN, July 30 Italian fashion online retailer
Yoox met analyst expectations with a 30 percent rise
in its second-quarter core profit thanks to rising sales,
including in its struggling home market.
Yoox, which operates online shops for dozens of luxury
brands ranging from Armani to Alexander McQueen, reported
second-quarter sales of 111.5 million euros, up 15 percent from
a year earlier.
Sales in Italy jumped 26.6 percent in the period as rising
tablet and smartphone usage among Italian shoppers offset a weak
economy.
Yoox directly owns shopping websites yoox.com, thecorner.com
and shoescribe.com.
Core profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation stood at 9.8 million euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)