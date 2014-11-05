(Repeats with no changes to text)
MILAN Nov 5 Italian online fashion retailer
Yoox on Wednesday posted a 26 percent rise in
nine-month core profit helped by robust sales growth at its own
three shopping websites.
Yoox, which also operates online shops for several luxury
brands ranging from Armani to Alexander McQueen, had sales of
366.3 million euros in January-September.
The pace of annual growth in sales was unchanged from the
first half at nearly 15 percent.
Before adjustments for currency moves sales growth eased
marginally to 18 percent in January-September compared to the
first half.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) met analyst expectations at 27.1 million euros, up 26
percent from a year earlier. First-half EBITDA had risen 32
percent.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)