MILAN May 11 Italian online fashion retailer Yoox reported on Monday a flat first-quarter core profit despite higher sales as costs increased ahead of a planned merger with upmarket rival Net-a-Porter.

Yoox unveiled in March an accord with Richemont to buy Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal which makes the Swiss owner of Cartier the single largest shareholder in the new Yoox Net-a-Porter group.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 8.1 million euros ($9 million) in the three months to end-March, matching an analyst consensus collated by Reuters.

Revenues also met expectations rising 16 percent to 147.2 million euros as the strong dollar helped North Americans sales soar 43 percent.

Yoox said in a statement it would face extraordinary costs in the coming months linked to the merger which is expected to take place in September.

