MILAN Nov 6 Italian online retailer Yoox
said it is looking to manage more websites for fashion
brands, adding to the likes of Armani and Moschino, as it posted
third-quarter net profit up 20 percent at 111.8 million euros
($151.24 million).
"We actually restarted our business development activity ...
this year in order to sign new monobrand contracts next year,"
investor relations director Silvia Scagnelli said on a
conference call on Wednesday.
Yoox, which counts luxury group Kering among its
clients, said sales growth at its own multibrand sites outpaced
its monobrand business in the first nine months of 2013 and
would continue to do so in the fourth quarter.
Sales at multibrand websites yoox.com, thecorner.com and
shoescribe.com rose 23 percent in the nine months to
end-September, faster than the monobrand line which grew 12
percent.
Yoox said it expected sales and earnings to grow further by
the end of the year and would increase its investment in
marketing during the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
